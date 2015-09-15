BRIEF-General electric weighing sale of its consumer lighting business - CNBC, citing DJ
* General electric is weighing the sale of its consumer lighting business - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage:
Sept 15 Dental supply maker Dentsply International Inc said it would buy peer Sirona Dental Systems Inc in a $5.56 billion all-stock deal.
Sirona shareholders will receive 1.8142 shares of Dentsply for each held. The offer works out to be $98.60 per share. This represents a 0.7 percent discount to Sirona's Tuesday close. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Roderick was driving force behind Toshiba's nuclear ambition
CHICAGO, April 5 U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is in the process of being bought by Germany's Bayer AG for $66 billion, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its soybean and corn seeds.