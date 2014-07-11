MILAN, July 11 Italian gaming group Sisal on Friday said it had pulled plans for its initial public offering (IPO) due to unfavorable market conditions both in Italy and abroad.

The company planned to issue up to 77.5 million shares or 59 percent on its capital at a price of 6.3-7.7 euros per share.

Pharmaceuticals company Rottapharm Madaus (IPO-ROTT.MI) announced it was scrapping plans to list on the Milan bourse on Thursday.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)