By Ceyda Caglayan

ISTANBUL Aug 17 Turkey's Sisecam will hold off on plans to list its Pasabahce glassware business due to weak stock market conditions, its general manager told Reuters, adding that sales were hurt by last month's failed coup attempt.

Sisecam, Europe's second-largest producer of the flat glass used in windows, car windscreens and ovens, is perhaps best known for its Pasabahce unit, which makes wine glasses, pitchers and decanters.

Sisecam has previously said it plans to spin off the company, which exports to 140 countries, but General Manager Ahmet Kirman told Reuters that an initial public offering (IPO) would have to wait until market conditions improve.

"Both financial market conditions and the conditions of the household glassware market do not make it a suitable time to hold an initial public offering for our glassware unit," Kirman said in an interview late on Tuesday.

He said that regional conflict - a reference to Turkey's multiple security threats, including the civil war in neighbouring Syria - also weighed.

"When we take a look at the financial markets, it's not the right time for a public offering. We haven't heard the kind of price we want for Pasabahce yet."

Global equity markets are near record highs, helped by a flood of monetary stimulus from central banks. But that exuberance has largely failed to take root in Turkey, where investors have been spooked by last month's failed coup and the government crackdown that has followed.

Kirman said sales were hit in the wake of the failed July 15 coup, when a group of rogue soldiers commandeered tanks, warplanes and helicopters in an attempt to overthrow the government.

However, he said Sisecam was still on track to meet its target of 8 billion lira ($2.7 bln) in annual turnover and a minimum EBITDA margin of 21 percent.

It also has eyes on overseas expansion. It is bidding for a plant in Italy owned by glassmaker Sangalli. Kirman said rival bidders had pulled out of that process and he expects the winner to be announced next month.

Sisecam is also considering investing in a second production line in India and is looking at investment opportunities in Latin America, he said. ($1 = 2.9300 liras) (Additional reporting by Cagan Uslu; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan and Susan Fenton)