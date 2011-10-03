(Adds details, share price)

MOSCOW, Oct 3 - Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema (SSAq.L) said on Monday it would buy back up to $100 million of its shares, helping its stock to outperform a broadly bearish market.

Sistema also said it would consider buying back shares of its telecoms unit, Russia's top mobile phone operator MTS .

Sistema said in a statement it did not intend to cancel any of the shares that it would purchase, adding the shares could be used for corporate purposes and sold subsequent to the purchase period that would end on Nov. 4.

The company said it was also considering selling put options over its or MTS' GDRs, subject to market conditions.

Sistema's Moscow-listed shares jumped 13 percent on the news, building on a rise ahead of the official statement, but were still nearly 21 percent down in the year to date.