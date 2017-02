MOSCOW May 2 Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema has mandated Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and VTB Capital to arrange a series of international investor meetings from May 2, a banking source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Following the meetings, the company might issue dollar-denominated Eurobond if market conditions allow, the source added.

Sistema was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)