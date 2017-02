(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text)

MOSCOW May 10 Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema plans to issue a seven-year dollar Eurobond and guides investors towards a yield of around 7.125 percent, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said on Thursday.

Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and VTB Capital are organising the deal, which is expected to be priced later on Thursday, IFR said. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Lidia Kelly)