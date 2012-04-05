MOSCOW April 5 Russia's newest state fund and an
international private equity firm are in talks to invest in
Moscow's healthcare system by taking a stake in a business owned
by conglomerate Sistema, a source close to the proposed
deal said on Thursday.
Sistema's Medsi chain of private clinics would first buy a
handful of state-run hospitals owned by Moscow city, creating a
business worth about $800 million, the source said.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), along with the
private equity investor, would then buy a 25 percent stake in
the combined entity, the source said.
The Financial Times earlier reported that the private equity
firm involved in the deal is Apax.
It would be the first deal for the $10 billion Russian
Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) that involves a traditional
private equity firm. The fund was set up to attract foreign
direct investment into Russia.
The RDIF, government funded but run by private equity
specialist Kirill Dmitriev, previously invested alongside the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) into
Moscow's MICEX-RTS bourse and with Xenon Capital into power
generator Enel OGK-5. [ID: nL5E8E19K3] [ID:
nL5E8CU1VK]
Sistema's other assets include top mobile phone operator MTS
and mid-size oil producer Bashneft.
Apax could not immediately be reached for comment.
Sistema and the RDIF declined to comment.
(Reporting By Megan Davies; Additional reporting by Maria
Kiselyova; Editing by Tim Heritage and Erica Billingham)