MOSCOW, Sept 14 Russian oil-to-telecoms holding company Sistema (SSAq.L) said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit jumped 131.2 percent from a year ago to $332 million.

Sales increased 29.5 percent to $8.96 billion, driven by mid-size oil asset Bashneft and Russia's top mobile phone operator MTS . (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Maria Kiselyova)