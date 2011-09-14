* Creates reserve fund to back up debt repayment
* Q2 net profit more than doubles to $332 mln
* Sales increase 29.5 pct to $9 bln
* OIBDA up 18.7 pct to $2.22 bln
(Releads, adds CFO quotes)
By Anastasia Teterevleva
MOSCOW, Sept 14 Sistema (SSAq.L), one of
Russia's largest conglomerates with assets ranging from oil to
telecoms, said on Wednesday it had created a reserve cash fund
to deal with a highly anticipated new wave of financial turmoil.
"There will be no safe haven for anyone. The question will
be who will suffer least," Alexei Buyanov, Sistema's Senior Vice
President and Chief Financial Officer, told reporters.
Sistema, which has to repay $755 million of debt in 2012 out
of a total of $1.8 billion on the holding company level, has set
aside $450 million in case volatility on financial markets turns
against the group, Buyanov said.
He said Sistema's biggest units -- mid-size oil firm
Bashneft and Russia's top mobile phone operator MTS
-- had also reserved the necessary funds to meet
obligations but gave no further details.
Sistema's overall debt, including all units, stood at $16.3
billion as of June 30, of which $4.8 billion has to be repayed
next year.
Fears over another round of global market turmoil have been
growing amid concerns over the euro zone's apparent inability to
stop debt contagion.
Buyanov was speaking after Sistema reported a 131.2 percent
jump in second-quarter net profit to $332 million thanks mainly
to the performance of investor darling Bashneft and an improved
showing from loss-making assets.
Sales increased 29.5 percent to $8.96 billion, of which
Bashneft contributed $4.5 billion and MTS generated $3.1
billion.
Operating income before depreciation and amortisation
(OIBDA) grew 18.7 percent to $2.22 billion, but margin declined
to 24.8 percent from 27 percent.
Its so-called developing assets unit generated $1.1 billion
in sales, up 20 percent year-on-year, mainly due to the
contribution from high-tech companies Sitronics SITRIq.L and
RTI Systems and retailer Detsky mir.
Sistema's Chief Executive Mikhail Shamolin, who earlier told
Reuters the conglomerate planned to tap yet another large
industry, said in the statement Sistema continued seeking new
opportunities to diversify its asset portfolio.
(Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Maria
Kiselyova; Editing by Mike Nesbit)