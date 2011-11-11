MOSCOW Nov 11 Sistema, one of Russia's largest conglomerates with assets ranging from oil to telecoms, said on Friday that it won a state auction for the Donskoe grain producer in the Rostov region.

The company said it now has the right to acquire the firm for 476.5 million roubles ($15.6 million).

"Grain production costs in Russia are among the lowest in the world," Sistema chief executive Mikhail Shamolin said in a statement. "We believe that our domestic agricultural sector has great potential."

The company has 25.4 hectares of land.

Sistema expects the deal to close next month.

($1 = 30.640 Russian Roubles) (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers)