* Appoints banks to arrange investor meetings - sources
* May raise $300-400 mln via 10-yr Eurobond - source
(Adds possible deal size, quotes)
MOSCOW May 2 Russian oil-to-telecoms
conglomerate Sistema has mandated banks to
arrange a series of international investor meetings from May 2,
which might lead to a Eurobond sale, three sources told Reuters
on Wednesday.
"The size is not big, around $300-400 million," one source
said, adding the company was looking at a 10-year maturity.
Sistema, which owns Russia's biggest mobile phone operator
MTS and mid-sized crude producer Bashneft
, has mandated Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and VTB
Capital, another of the sources said.
Sistema, which has no Eurobond issues outstanding and has
58.5 billion roubles ($2 billion) in four domestic bonds, would
not comment.
A new dollar deal, subject to market conditions, will add to
over $17 billion raised by Russian borrowers via Eurobonds in
2012 - more than half the total for last year - as investors are
still hungry for Russian risk after March's $7 billion sovereign
debt offer.
The cost of insuring Russian debt against default for five
years was trading at 186 basis points, according
to Markit, down from over 220 bps in February when opposition
protests unsettled investors.
Russian five-year credit default swap prices are also lower
than the iTraxx SovX CEEMEA index, which includes countries as
such as Hungary and Ukraine, and now trades at 278 bps.
Thomson Reuters StarMine's implied rating for Sistema,
co-owned by billionaire chairman Vladimir Yevtushenkov, stood at
'BB+' on Wednesday, higher than its corporate credit ratings
from Fitch and Standard & Poor's of 'BB-' and 'BB',
respectively.
The StarMine rating does not take government or shareholder
support into consideration and is indicating the company might
be soon upgraded by the top rating agencies.
($1 = 29.3650 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Additional reporting by Maria
Kiselyova; Editing by Dan Lalor and Elaine Hardcastle)