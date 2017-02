MOSCOW, April 26 Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema will propose a $300 million share buyback, its Chief Executive Mikhail Shamolin told reporters on Thursday.

"I will propose to the board and shareholders to do a buyback," he said, adding that the total to be raised could be at least $300 million. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by John Bowker; Editing by Lidia Kelly)