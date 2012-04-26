HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 3 at 1:45 P.M. EST/1845 GMT
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
MOSCOW, April 26 Sistema, one of Russia's largest conglomerates with assets ranging from oil to telecoms, said its net profit dropped to $261.4 million in the fourth quarter of last year, excluding one off items, compared to $447.3 million in Q4 2010.
The company, which counts Russia's biggest mobile phone group MTS as part of its empire, said Operating Income Before Depreciation and Amortisation (OIBDA) before one-offs rose 24 percent to $2.1 billion on a margin of 25.3 percent.
Fourth quarter revenue climbed 15.3 percent to $8.4 billion.
(Reporting By Maria Kiselyova; Writing by John Bowker; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
NEW YORK/SINGAPORE Feb 3 Oil majors and trading houses are set to ship an unprecedented volume of U.S. crude oil to Asia in coming weeks, boosting already high flows to the region due to higher prices from OPEC production cuts.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 U.S. Republicans on Friday repealed a securities disclosure rule aimed at curbing corruption at energy and mining companies and voted to ax emissions limits on drilling operations, part of a push to remove Obama-era regulations on extractive industries.