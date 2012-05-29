MOSCOW May 29 Russian oil-to-telecoms
conglomerate Sistema said on Tuesday its troubled
Indian mobile unit SSTL boosted first-quarter revenue by 72
percent year-on-year thanks to a broader subscriber base, and
narrowed its losses.
Sistema, along with other foreign investors in the Indian
telecoms sector, is in limbo over the future of the unit after
the country's Supreme Court in February revoked all licenses
awarded in a 2008 sale.
"In spite of numerous legal and regulatory challenges being
faced by the entire telecoms industry, SSTL has delivered strong
results," SSTL Chief Executive Officer Vsevolod Rozanov said in
a statement.
First-quarter revenue totalled 4.07 billion rupees ($81
million) as the number of subscribers increased 57 percent to
stand at around 16 million, SSTL said in the statement.
The net loss narrowed to 5.3 billion rupees from 6.7 billion
a year ago due to lower costs and a foreign exchange gain.
The group's consolidated OIBDA (operating income before
depreciation and amortisation) loss narrowed to 3.6 billion
rupees from 4.6 billion rupees, while OIBDA margin increased by
104 basis points.
