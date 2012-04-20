MOSCOW, April 20 Russian services conglomerate
Sistema will take a writedown of nearly $1 billion
related to the suspension of its Indian licences, sources close
to Sistema said on Friday.
The writedown is a non-cash item that will be recognised in
Sistema's fourth-quarter results, eroding earnings, one of the
sources told Reuters. Sistema declined to comment.
Around half of the writedown is related to a licence
revaluation and the rest to goodwill, the Vedomosti newspaper
quoted a source as saying.
India's Supreme Court in February ordered the cancellation
of 122 telecoms licences held by eight operators, including
Sistema and Norway's Telenor, over alleged
irregularities in the way they were awarded in 2008.
Telenor said last month it would seek compensation from
India, while Sistema asked India to settle the dispute within
six months while saying it reserved the right to approach an
international tribunal.
