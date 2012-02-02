NEW DELHI Feb 2 Indian telecoms company Sistema Shyam TeleServices, which was issued 21 licences in 2008, said it reserves the right to protect its interests by using all available judicial remedies after the Supreme Court ordered to revoke all 122 telecoms licences issued under a scandal-tainted 2008 sale.

Sistema Shyam is majority owned by Russian conglomerate Sistema.

Thursday's ruling is a setback for Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government, which oversaw the sale of the licenses at below-market prices, costing the exchequer up to $36 billion in lost revenues. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)