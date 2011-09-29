Sept 29 Sistema's (SSAq.L) Indian mobile phone unit said on Thursday it had raised a bank loan of $200 million to fund its expansion of telecoms operations.

Sistema Shyam TeleServices said in a statement it raised $100 million from ICICI Bank and the remainder from Barclays Bank .

The three-year loan has been proportionally secured by leading Russian lender Gazprombank through a standby letter of credit and bank guarantee, Sistema Shyam said. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI)