Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MUMBAI, June 15 India's fourth-largest telecom operator Reliance Communications Ltd said on Monday it was in exclusive talks for a potential merger with Russian conglomerate Sistema's Indian mobile phone operations through a stock swap.
"The discussions are indicative and non-binding in nature, and remain subject to due diligence, definitive documentation and approvals," Reliance Communications, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani said in a statement.
Sistema's billionaire owner Vladimir Yevtushenkov had in May said he had held talks with Reliance Communications about a possible joint venture in India. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)