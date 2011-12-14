(Corrects fourth paragraph to show $417 mln figure is for net profit excluding one-offs, not including)

* Says net profit attributable to firm $319.5 mln

* Says Bashneft, MTS performance drove profit

* Revenue climbs 24 pct to $9 bln

MOSCOW, Dec 14 Russian business conglomerate Sistema said on Wednesday its third-quarter net profit attributable to the company rose 74.9 percent year-on-year to $319.5 million, driven by the performance of its core mobile phone and oil companies.

The company, which counts Russia's top mobile phone operator MTS and mid-size oil explorer Bashneft among its assets, also said revenues grew 23.4 percent to $9.0 billion.

"The increase was mainly a result of net income growth in core assets, primarily from net income growth in Bashneft and a recognized gain from the sale of ESKB LLC, an electricity retail company," Sistema said in a statement.

Net profit excluding one-off items was up 83.4 percent year on year to $417 million.

The company also has what it calls a 'developing assets' portfolio that includes Indian telecoms group Shyam and travel agency Intourist, now a joint venture with beleaguered British company Thomas Cook.

Sistema's London-listed GDRs were down 0.2 percent by 0925 GMT, having fallen more than 32 percent in the year to date.

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) rose 16.8 percent to $2.19 billion, and OIBDA margin was 24.4 percent, Sistema said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by John Bowker; Ediiting by Andrey Ostroukh)