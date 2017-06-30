MOSCOW, June 30 Russian business conglomerate
Sistema has filed an appeal with an
arbitration court against an asset freeze injunction in its
legal dispute with oil producer Rosneft, an online
database of legal documents showed.
Sistema confirmed it had submitted the appeal.
The Arbitration Court of the Russian region of Bashkortostan
this week froze more than $3 billion of Sistema's assets, as
part of interim measures while it was considering the Rosneft's
lawsuit.
State-controlled Rosneft is suing Sistema for 170.6 billion
roubles ($2.9 billion) in damages following its purchase of oil
producer Bashneft last year. Rosneft has alleged that
certain assets were removed from Bashneft, while Sistema has
rejected the claims as groundless.
($1 = 59.3650 roubles)
