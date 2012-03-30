MOSCOW, March 30 Russian conglomerate Sistema
said on Friday that its Indian affiliate Shyam
TeleServices unit has won shareholder approval to increase its
authorised capital to 120 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) from 60
billion rupees by issuing non-convertible redeemable preference
shares.
Sistema owns 56.68 percent of the mobile phone carrier,
which is ranked ninth in India's 15-player mobile phone market.
India's Shyam Group and the Russian government are the other key
shareholders.
No change in the equity structure of Shyam TeleServices is
expected as a result of the move, and the company said that the
proceeds from any issuance would be used for general corporate
purposes.
The conglomerate said last month that it had asked India to
settle within six months the dispute over a court order revoking
21 telecoms licences held by Shyam, and said it reserves the
right to approach an international tribunal.
(Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Greg Mahlich)