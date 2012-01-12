(Removes reference to Sberbank after Sistema Shyam clarifies)

Jan 12 Russian conglomerate Sistema's Indian mobile phone unit said on Thursday it had raised a loan of 12.80 billion rupees ($247 million) through non-convertible debentures to fund its operations and repay maturing loan.

Deutsche Bank was the lead banker for the eight-year loan, Sistema Shyam TeleServices said.

Sistema Shyam had raised a $200 million loan from ICICI Bank and Barclays Bank last September. ($1 = 51.91 rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)