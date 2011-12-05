HONG KONG Dec 5 Hong Kong handbag maker Sitoy Group Holdings Ltd said on Monday it raised HK$677.2 million ($87 million) in an initial public offering before the exercise of an over-allotment option, and trading in its shares would begin on Dec 6.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, Sitoy said its shares had been priced at HK$2.95 each. It plans to use proceeds from the offering to expand manufacturing capacity and its retail business.

Founded in 1968, Sitoy makes handbags and leather goods for Prada and other global brands. Bank of America Merrill Lynch was hired as sole lead on the deal, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported last week.

Italian fashion house Prada is buying nearly a fifth of the IPO, IFR reported earlier.. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)