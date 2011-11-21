BRIEF-Snap Inc expects seasonality to have "stronger impact" on revenue as its business matures
* Says the early stage of its ad business has resulted in "high rates" of revenue growth due to a low initial base, which has masked seasonality
HONG KONG Nov 21 Sitoy Group Holdings Ltd. could raise about $127 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering, according to a term sheet for the deal seen by Reuters on Monday.
Hong Kong-based Sitoy, which makes handbags and leather goods for Prada and other global brands, is offering up to 249.6 million new shares at a price range of HK$2.95 to HK$3.95 per share, putting the total deal at up to HK$985.9 million ($126.6 million), the term sheet said.
Milan-based Prada, which raised about $2.5 billion in a Hong Kong IPO in June, agreed to buy 19.6 percent of the Sitoy shares on offer, with venture capital firm IDG buying 22 percent, IFR reported last week.
($1 = 7.787 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
LONDON, Feb 9 Creditors to French vehicle leasing firm Fraikin are hiring debt restructuring advisers after fellow leasing group Petit Forestier announced last month that it is no longer able to acquire the company, sources close to the situation said.
LONDON, Feb 9 Blackstone tabled a debt restructuring plan for German outdoor brand Jack Wolfskin before a lender call on Wednesday, sources close to the situation said, as the company's earnings remain under pressure.