MOSCOW, Sept 8 Russian technology group Sitronics SITRIq.L said on Thursday its net loss fell 28 percent year on year to $ 21.8 million, while reiterating a full-year revenue growth forecast of 15-20 percent.

"We remain on track with our long term strategy and have a healthy forward pipeline of $650 million of secured revenues for the second half of the year," President Sergei Aslanian said in a statement.

The company, part of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema (SSAq.L), provides IT services as well as swipe cards for bank and public transport users.

Its London-listed shares were untraded at 0847 GMT, and are down more than 40 percent this year.

