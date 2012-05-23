MOSCOW May 23 Russian hi-tech group Sitronics said on Wednesday that shareholders representing 36.55 percent of its ordinary stock had taken up a voluntary tender offer made by RTI, the high-tech arm of Russian service conglomerate Sistema.

In March Sistema said its RTI subsidiary would buy up to 36.9 percent of Sitronics at 0.55 roubles ($0.02) per share, a 37.5 percent premium to the price on Feb 22, the final day of trading before the offer was filed with regulators. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by John Bowker)