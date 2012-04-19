(Corrects 2nd bullet point to clarify period is FY 2011, not Q4 2011)

MOSCOW, APRIL 19 - MOSCOW, April 19 (Reuters) - Sitronics : * Says Q4 2011 net loss attributable to Sitronics was $13.3 million against a net profit of $19.2 million in Q4 2010 * FY 2011 OIBDA of $97.1 million and OIBDA margin of 6.6 percent, with OIBDA profits reported by all three business segments * FY 2011 net loss attributable to Sitronics was $86.7 million against a net loss of $45.6 millioj in 2010. (Moscow Newsroom, + 7 495 775 12 42, moscow.newsroom@reuters.com)