ZURICH, Nov 1 Swiss Re posted a third-quarter profit well above expectations on Thursday, having just reclaimed the key credit rating it lost during the financial crisis.

The world's No. 2 reinsurer reported a net profit of $1.3 billion in the third quarter, compared with a Reuters poll estimate of 566 million.

"Swiss Re believes a modest but broad market turn in the property and casualty market is underway," it said.

Last week the firm regained the AA- rating from Standard & Poor's, a key step towards the reinsurer's goal of expanding its business.

Swiss Re lost the rating in 2009 after risky investments forced it to take a 3 billion Swiss franc loan from U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett. It repaid the loan late last year. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)