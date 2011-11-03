Qatar's Gulf International Services Q4 net loss widens
DUBAI, Feb 7 Qatar's Gulf International Services (GIS) slumped to a wider fourth-quarter net loss, according to Reuters calculations.
* Swiss Re Q3 net profit of $1.3 bln
* Poll was for $566 mln net profit in Q3
* Sees modest but broad P&C market turn
ZURICH, Nov 1 Swiss Re posted a third-quarter profit well above expectations on Thursday, having just reclaimed the key credit rating it lost during the financial crisis.
The world's No. 2 reinsurer reported a net profit of $1.3 billion in the third quarter, compared with a Reuters poll estimate of 566 million.
"Swiss Re believes a modest but broad market turn in the property and casualty market is underway," it said.
Last week the firm regained the AA- rating from Standard & Poor's, a key step towards the reinsurer's goal of expanding its business.
Swiss Re lost the rating in 2009 after risky investments forced it to take a 3 billion Swiss franc loan from U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett. It repaid the loan late last year. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, February 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned National Ratings to PT BFI Finance Indonesia Tbk's (BFI, AA-(idn)/Stable) proposed rupiah senior unsecured bonds (Obligasi Berkelanjutan III BFI Finance Indonesia Tahap II Tahun 2017) as follows: - bonds with a maturity of 370 days assigned a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(idn)' - bonds with a maturity of 36 months assigned a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(idn)
By Suhail Hassan Bhat Feb 7 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday, tracking U.S. equities, as lack of details on President Donald Trump's economic policies pushed investors away from riskier assets. Asian shares also eased as economic and political fears sent investors seeking shelter in the yen, while forecasts China's foreign exchange reserves have fallen for a seventh month added to jitters. "The policies of the Trump administration and what he's pla