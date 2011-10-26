LONDON Oct 25 The Swiss Exchange has pledged to
launch ultra-fast trading next year, making it the latest
European stock market to appeal directly to the region's
controversial high-frequency trading firms.
The exchange said on Wednesday it would launch in the first
half of 2012 a service based on 'co-location', where clients'
trading systems are situated in the same room as the exchange's
server, dramatically cutting the time taken to trade.
"A high performance and multi-functional trading platform
has always been our mark of distinction when it comes to
attracting new liquidity," said SIX Swiss Exchange Chief
Executive Christian Katz.
Co-location, which cuts trading times to a tiny fraction of
a second, is a prerequisite for an exchange to attract HFTs, a
secretive group of proprietary traders who have increased their
activities in Europe over recent years.
SIX rivals the London Stock Exchange , NYSE Euronext
and Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) have courted HFTs in
recent years by cutting their trading times through offering
co-location and introducing fees aimed at these firms.
HFTs have been criticised by politicians for boosting
volatility and were blamed for the flash crash in the U.S. when
the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 1,000 points and
bounced back in a matter of minutes.
The European Commission last week outlined new rules that
require firms using trading algorithms, including HFTs, to trade
continually throughout volatile markets, something the U.S. HFTs
were criticised for not doing on May 6 2010.
