LONDON Oct 25 The Swiss Exchange has pledged to launch ultra-fast trading next year, making it the latest European stock market to appeal directly to the region's controversial high-frequency trading firms.

The exchange said on Wednesday it would launch in the first half of 2012 a service based on 'co-location', where clients' trading systems are situated in the same room as the exchange's server, dramatically cutting the time taken to trade.

"A high performance and multi-functional trading platform has always been our mark of distinction when it comes to attracting new liquidity," said SIX Swiss Exchange Chief Executive Christian Katz.

Co-location, which cuts trading times to a tiny fraction of a second, is a prerequisite for an exchange to attract HFTs, a secretive group of proprietary traders who have increased their activities in Europe over recent years.

SIX rivals the London Stock Exchange , NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) have courted HFTs in recent years by cutting their trading times through offering co-location and introducing fees aimed at these firms.

HFTs have been criticised by politicians for boosting volatility and were blamed for the flash crash in the U.S. when the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 1,000 points and bounced back in a matter of minutes.

The European Commission last week outlined new rules that require firms using trading algorithms, including HFTs, to trade continually throughout volatile markets, something the U.S. HFTs were criticised for not doing on May 6 2010. (Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)