* Group to cut 150 jobs, save 30 mln Sfr
* Uncertainty, cost pressures also hitting margins
ZURICH Feb 28 Swiss stock exchange
operator SIX Group said it expects to cut 150 jobs to help
reduce costs by 30 million Swiss francs ($33.4 million) as the
strong Swiss currency and tough market conditions are seen
continuing to hurt margins in 2012.
SIX, whose businesses include the management of credit and
other card payments, cashless transactions, electronic bills and
interbank payments, said on Tuesday the cuts would come mainly
in its payment services and financial information businesses.
"The markets are still dominated by uncertainty and
customers are under tremendous savings pressure. All this is
dampening sales expectations for 2012 for all business areas,"
the group said in a statement.
Aside from the strong Swiss franc, the group said falling
retail sales and a decline in foreign tourists had taken a toll
on its cards business, while exchange rates and cost pressures
were hitting income in the financial sector.
($1 = 0.8995 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Mark Potter)