ZURICH Nov 22 The Swiss bourse said on Tuesday it was cutting 41 jobs in Switzerland and Germany in its card payments division, to cut costs.

SIX spokesman Alain Bichsel said on Tuesday the cuts were the result of two payment divisions being folded into one from Jan. 1.

The cuts won't affect SIX's securities trading arm, where blue-chip stocks such as Nestle and Novartis are traded.

Further cuts at SIX were not planned, the spokesman said.

