FRANKFURT May 7 Shares in Sixt Leasing
, the leasing arm of car rental firm Sixt,
hovered around their issue price of 20 euros in their stock
market debut in Frankfurt on Thursday, paring early gains after
market open.
The stock started trading at 20.40 euros ($23.17) but was at
20.13 euros by 0744 GMT.
Sixt is hiving off and listing Sixt Leasing to focus more on
its core business of renting out cars, but it plans to keep
between 40 and 50 percent of the leasing business.
($1 = 0.8806 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing
by Victoria Bryan)