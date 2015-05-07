* Shares start trading at 20.40 eur, vs 20 eur offer price

* Sixt Leasing had offered shares in 17.90 to 21.30 eur range (Adds Sixt CEO quotes, background)

FRANKFURT May 7 Shares in Sixt Leasing , the leasing arm of car rental firm Sixt, hovered around their issue price of 20 euros in their stock market debut in Frankfurt, contrasting with the slump seen in another German flotation a day earlier.

Sixt Leasing's stock started trading at 20.40 euros ($23.17) but was at 19.98 euros by 0858 GMT on Thursday.

Shares in Windeln.de, which had its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, continued their slide, trading at 14.06 euros versus their issue price of 18.50 euros. The German blue-chip DAX index was down 0.5 percent.

"I am an old-fashioned businessman and believe that a company should only list when it posts a profit," Sixt Chief Executive Erich Sixt said. "You shouldn't list with just hot air and day-dreams."

He said he expected the spun-off unit to enjoy a similar fate as parent Sixt, which has been profitable every year and has seen its stock multiply 70-fold since its 1986 flotation.

"If we meet again in 30 years - you will be able to verify that - Sixt Leasing shares will be worth 1,400 euros each," the 71 years old manager said.

Sixt is generating net proceeds of 130.6 million including an over-allotment option and is reducing its holdings in Sixt Leasing to around 40 percent, while Sixt Leasing generated 111.7 million euros in proceeds from a capital increase.

Sixt Leasing wants to increase its business leasing new cars to private customers as well as expand abroad, while Sixt has "big plans" for the United States, Erich Sixt said.

Berenberg, Commerzbank and Baader Bank had organised the IPO. ($1 = 0.8806 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)