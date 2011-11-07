HONG KONG Nov 7 SJM Holdings Ltd ,
Macau's largest casino operator controlled by the family of
gambling tycoon Stanley Ho, posted a 35.3 percent rise in
third-quarter net profit on Monday, buoyed by strong waves of
mainland gamblers into China's only legal casino market.
Net profit for July-September totalled HK$1.17 billion
($150 million) versus HK$867 million a year earlier, the company
said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was HK$1.65 billion, lagging
an average forecast of HK$1.76 billion from five analysts polled
by Reuters.
Gambling revenue in the former Portuguese enclave, an hour
from Hong Kong by ferry, has continued to break records with
October revenue coming in at $3.4 billion, more than half of
what Las Vegas is expected to make for the whole of 2011.
($1 = 7.769 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Chris Lewis and Matt
Driskill)