RPT-Lego builds giant brick house in its home town
COPENHAGEN, Feb 16 Danish toymaker Lego is building a play house in its home town designed to look like 21 giant versions of its bricks stacked on top of each other, the company said on Thursday.
HONG KONG Feb 29 Macau's largest casino operator, SJM Holdings Ltd, controlled by the family of local gaming tycoon Stanley Ho, posted a 49 percent rise in full-year net profit for 2011.
Net profit totalled HK$5.31 billion ($685 million) compared HK3.56 billion a year earlier, the gaming giant said in a statement to the Hong Kong sock exchange on Wednesday.
The figure slightly lagged an average forecast of HK$5.48 billion from 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
SJM has lost some market share to rivals in the world's largest gambling destination over the past year after the opening of Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd's new property on Macau's Cotai strip, drawing more gamblers away from the crowded peninsula dominated by SJM. ($1 = 7.755 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Chris Lewis)
COPENHAGEN, Feb 16 Danish toymaker Lego is building a play house in its home town designed to look like 21 giant versions of its bricks stacked on top of each other, the company said on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 16 South African retailer Woolworths Holdings aims to double its share of the country's beauty products market in three years, its chief executive said, as the group reported a drop in half-year profit.
Feb 16 Snap Inc, owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, is seeking a valuation of between $16.20 billion and $18.52 billion in its highly awaited initial public offering.