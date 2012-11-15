BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
HONG KONG Nov 15 Macau's biggest casino operator, SJM Holdings Ltd, controlled by the family of gambling tycoon Stanley Ho, posted a 41 percent increase in third-quarter net profit, buoyed by a larger number of mass market Chinese gamblers.
The former Portuguese colony of Macau is the only place in China where casino gambling is legal. A drop in spending from VIP high rollers has put rising pressure on SJM and its competitors, who are already seeing a sharp slowdown in growth in the world's casino capital.
SJM said on Thursday net profit in the third quarter was HK$1.7 billion ($219 million) compared with HK$1.17 billion a year earlier. EBITDA was HK$1.9 billion in the same period, in line with a forecast of HK$1.9 billion by five analysts polled by Reuters.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.