UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
HONG KONG Aug 14 Macau casino SJM Holdings Ltd , controlled by the family of gambling tycoon Stanley Ho, posted a 12 percent increase in net profit in the first half on strong demand from gamblers eager to bet in China's only legal casino hub.
SJM's net profit for the year January-June period totaled HK$3.8 billion ($487 million) versus HK$3.4 billion a year earlier. That was slightly better than an average forecast of HK$3.6 billion, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.
Macau, a former Portuguese colony located an hour away from Hong Kong by ferry, has seen gambling revenues soar despite slowing growth in China, with revenues growing 20 percent in July.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.