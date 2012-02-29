* SJM posts record FY net of HK$5.31 billion, lags estimates

HONG KONG, Feb 29 Macau's largest casino operator, SJM Holdings, controlled by the family of local gaming tycoon Stanley Ho, posted a 49 percent rise in 2011 net profit, bolstered by hoards of mainland punters keen to bet big in the tiny enclave.

Net profit hit a record at HK$5.31 billion ($685 million) compared with HK3.56 billion a year earlier, the gaming giant said in a Wednesday statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The figure slightly lagged an average forecast of HK$5.48 billion from 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

SJM has lost some market share to rivals in the world's largest gambling destination over the past year after the opening of Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd's new property on Macau's Cotai strip, drawing more gamblers away from the crowded peninsular where SJM's 18 casinos dominate.

An hour from Hong Kong by ferry, Macau generated more than $33.5 billion in gaming revenue last year. It is the only place where Chinese citizens are legally allowed to casino gamble.

SJM, an $11 billion dollar firm by market capitalisation, had a 34 percent market share of the booming Macau gaming market at the start of 2011 but this has reduced to around 28 percent in February according to analysts.

Partly controlled by Stanley Ho's fourth wife Angela Leung, who is also a Macau legislator, SJM is still waiting for approval to build its new casino on the Cotai strip.

The government has dramatically slowed the pace of casino development in recent years after rapid development leading up to 2008. It has yet to also approve construction permits for casinos including Wynn Macau and MGM China.

Sands China, controlled by gaming magnate Sheldon Adelson, is set to open its new $4 billion casino next to its existing glittering Venetian property in April this year, drawing the centre of gravity further towards the Cotai strip.

NEW CAPACITY

SJM plans to add capacity to its flagship Casino Lisboa in the lucrative VIP high roller segment, it said in a statement, a move that will see it try to make up ground it is losing to competitors, analysts said.

"Prior to the opening of its (SJM) Cotai project in 2015/2016 at the earliest, the counter is facing increasing pressure to prevent market share erosion with the rollout of Galaxy Macau and Sands China's upcoming Cotai property, Sands Cotai Central," said Donald Cheng, analyst at Haitong Securities.

SJM has the strongest balance sheet among operators and is expected to have enough financial resources to fund its dividend payout commitment and capital expenditure requirements, he said.

One of the six operators in the former Portuguese colony, SJM has proposed an increase in dividend payments for the year of 108.6 percent. The gaming firm has a buy or strong buy rating from 13 analysts and seven rate it as a hold. There are no sell ratings according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.

($1 = 7.755 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Chris Lewis and Helen Massy-Beresford)