* SJM posts record FY net of HK$5.31 billion, lags estimates
* Proposed increase in dividend payment of 108.6 pct
* Likely to lose market share to Cotai competitors-analysts
* Plans to add more VIP capacity in H1 2012
HONG KONG, Feb 29 Macau's largest casino
operator, SJM Holdings, controlled by the family of
local gaming tycoon Stanley Ho, posted a 49 percent rise in 2011
net profit, bolstered by hoards of mainland punters keen to bet
big in the tiny enclave.
Net profit hit a record at HK$5.31 billion ($685 million)
compared with HK3.56 billion a year earlier, the gaming giant
said in a Wednesday statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
The figure slightly lagged an average forecast of HK$5.48
billion from 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
SJM has lost some market share to rivals in the world's
largest gambling destination over the past year after the
opening of Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd's new
property on Macau's Cotai strip, drawing more gamblers away from
the crowded peninsular where SJM's 18 casinos dominate.
An hour from Hong Kong by ferry, Macau generated more than
$33.5 billion in gaming revenue last year. It is the only place
where Chinese citizens are legally allowed to casino gamble.
SJM, an $11 billion dollar firm by market capitalisation,
had a 34 percent market share of the booming Macau gaming market
at the start of 2011 but this has reduced to around 28 percent
in February according to analysts.
Partly controlled by Stanley Ho's fourth wife Angela Leung,
who is also a Macau legislator, SJM is still waiting for
approval to build its new casino on the Cotai strip.
The government has dramatically slowed the pace of casino
development in recent years after rapid development leading up
to 2008. It has yet to also approve construction permits for
casinos including Wynn Macau and MGM China.
Sands China, controlled by gaming magnate Sheldon
Adelson, is set to open its new $4 billion casino next to its
existing glittering Venetian property in April this year,
drawing the centre of gravity further towards the Cotai strip.
NEW CAPACITY
SJM plans to add capacity to its flagship Casino Lisboa in
the lucrative VIP high roller segment, it said in a statement, a
move that will see it try to make up ground it is losing to
competitors, analysts said.
"Prior to the opening of its (SJM) Cotai project in 2015/2016
at the earliest, the counter is facing increasing pressure to
prevent market share erosion with the rollout of Galaxy Macau
and Sands China's upcoming Cotai property, Sands Cotai Central,"
said Donald Cheng, analyst at Haitong Securities.
SJM has the strongest balance sheet among operators and is
expected to have enough financial resources to fund its dividend
payout commitment and capital expenditure requirements, he said.
One of the six operators in the former Portuguese colony,
SJM has proposed an increase in dividend payments for the year
of 108.6 percent. The gaming firm has a buy or strong buy rating
from 13 analysts and seven rate it as a hold. There are no sell
ratings according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.
($1 = 7.755 Hong Kong Dollars)
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Chris Lewis and Helen
Massy-Beresford)