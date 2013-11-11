* Q3 net profit HK$1.83 billion vs HK$1.66 billion
* Stock up 41 percent year to date
* Cotai project expected to open in 2017
HONG KONG, Nov 11 Macau casino operator SJM
Holdings Ltd said on Monday its third-quarter net
profit rose 10.3 percent to HK$1.83 billion ($236.08 million)
versus HK$1.66 billion a year earlier.
Gambling revenue in the former Portuguese enclave, an hour
from Hong Kong by ferry, has continued to break records with
October revenue coming in at $4.6 billion, the highest monthly
figure on record.
Controlled by the family of gambling tycoon Stanley Ho and
the sole player in Macau's lucrative gaming market for 40 years,
SJM still retains - at 26 percent - the biggest market share
despite the entry of foreign players like U.S. billionaire
Sheldon Adelson's Sands China Ltd and Steve Wynn's
Wynn Macau Ltd.
Known for its flamboyant Grand Lisboa skyscraper, SJM is
expanding its holdings with its Cotai project expected to open
in 2017. SJM in August also signed an agreement with fashion
house Versace for the development of a luxury five-star hotel.
Analysts expect SJM's market share to decline to 15-20
percent in the next several years as new casinos on Cotai are
likely to draw gamblers away from the Peninsula area where SJM
dominates.
Shares in SJM slipped 1.2 percent on Monday, but are up 41
percent since the start of the year. Like its Macau gaming
peers, SJM has continued to outperform the Hang Seng benchmark
index, which is up 1.8 percent in the same period.