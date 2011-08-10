HONG KONG Aug 10 SJM Holdings Ltd , Macau's largest casino operator controlled by gambling tycoon Stanley Ho, said on Wednesday that first-half net profit rose 70 percent on unflagging demand from cash-rich Chinese gamblers eager to try their luck in the world's largest gambling destination.

SJM said net profit for the first six months totalled HK$2.67 billion, up from HK$1.58 billion a year earlier.

The profit lagged an average forecast of HK$3 billion from three analysts.

Gaming revenue in the former Portuguese colony has surpassed even optimistic estimates, with analysts confident the enclave will outpace neon rival Las Vegas by at least five times this year. (Reporting by Raymond Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis and Charlie Zhu)