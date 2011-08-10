HONG KONG Aug 10 SJM Holdings Ltd ,
Macau's largest casino operator controlled by gambling tycoon
Stanley Ho, said on Wednesday that first-half net profit rose 70
percent on unflagging demand from cash-rich Chinese gamblers
eager to try their luck in the world's largest gambling
destination.
SJM said net profit for the first six months totalled HK$2.67
billion, up from HK$1.58 billion a year earlier.
The profit lagged an average forecast of HK$3 billion from
three analysts.
Gaming revenue in the former Portuguese colony has surpassed
even optimistic estimates, with analysts confident the enclave
will outpace neon rival Las Vegas by at least five times this
year.
(Reporting by Raymond Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis and Charlie
Zhu)