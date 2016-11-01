HONG KONG Nov 1 Macau casino operator SJM Holdings Ltd posted a 22.4 percent fall in nine-month net profit on Tuesday, hit by weak gambling sentiment and rising competition in the world's biggest casino hub which has eroded its market share.

SJM said net profit for the nine months ended Sept. 30 fell to HK$1.61 billion ($207.61 million), while gambling revenue dropped 17.8 percent from last year to HK$30.9 billion.

However, net profit in the third quarter rose 80.2 percent to HK$513 million due to one-off items including an investment impairment loss of HK$250 million in the same period last year.

Controlled by the family of former kingpin Stanley Ho, SJM has suffered from Macau's gambling downturn harder than rivals including Sands China Ltd and Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd, both of which have properties on the glitzy Cotai strip and appeal to a broader range of visitors.

SJM has 17 casinos on Macau's original Peninsula and plans to open a $4 billion flagship resort at Cotai next year, although analysts estimate it will be pushed back to 2018.

SJM helped put the former Portuguese colony on the gambling map 40 years ago with the fluorescent, onion-shaped Casino Lisboa, and has presided over much of Macau's development as a casino city.

The territory is the only place in China where casinos are allowed but revenue has dropped to five-year lows since 2014, due to China's slowing economic growth and a campaign against shows of wealth among officials and businessmen.

($1 = 7.7549 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Farah Master and Meg Shen; Editing by Stephen Coates and Christopher Cushing)