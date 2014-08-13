HONG KONG Aug 13Macau casino operator SJM
Holdings Ltd, posted a 1.9 percent rise in net profit
for the first half of the year on Wednesday due to sluggish
growth in the world's largest gambling hub.
While gambling revenue in the southern Chinese territory,
has wildly surpassed other regional gaming hubs with annual
revenue in 2013 reaching $45 billion, growth has begun to slide
due to a slowing Chinese economy and a prolonged crackdown on
corruption which has hit sentiment from wealthy Chinese patrons.
Gambling revenues fell for a second consecutive month in
July, down 3.6 percent due to lingering impact from the soccer
World Cup that diverted massive bets and the impact of Beijing's
anti-corruption campaign.
Casino rivals Sands China, Wynn Macau,
MGM Resorts and Melco Crown have all posted
lacklustre results due to increased labour costs and sluggish
growth in the second quarter.
SJM, controlled by the family of former Macau kingpin
Stanley Ho, said net profit for the first six months of the year
rose to HK$3.9 billion ($503 million) from HK$3.8 billion a year
earlier.
SJM, is continuing to lose market share to casino rivals
like Sands China which have expanded on Macau's
fast-growing Las Vegas-style Cotai strip where SJM will not open
a property until 2017.
The sole player in Macau's lucrative gaming market for 40
years before the entry of foreign players like Las Vegas
stalwarts Steve Wynn and Sheldon Adelson in 2002, SJM has seen
its market share drop to 21-23 percent from a having a third of
the market two years ago.
In February SJM broke ground on its new Cotai project dubbed
"Lisboa Palace", which will feature 70,000 square metre (753,500
square feet) of space of which 90 percent will be allocated to
non-gaming facilities including a wedding pavilion,
multi-purpose theatre and a six-star hotel by Italian fashion
house Versace.
Analysts remain upbeat on the company due to a comparatively
cheaper valuation than peers and a strong medium-term outlook.
($1 = 7.7616 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Matt Driskill)