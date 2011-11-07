* Q3 EBITDA HK$1.65 billion, vs HK$1.76 bln forecast

HONG KONG, Nov 7 SJM Holdings , the largest operator in China's only legal casino market, posted a 40 percent rise in core quarterly earnings, at the low end of forecasts, as its market share in Macau was trimmed by rising competition.

Analysts said on Monday that with gross gaming revenue at SJM, controlled by the family of gambling tycoon Stanley Ho, remaining strong, luck may have played its part alongside higher marketing costs.

Third-quarter adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) rose to HK$1.65 billion ($212 million), compared with a forecast for HK$1.76 billion in a Reuters poll, SJM said.

Net profit rose 35 percent to HK$1.17 billion.

"It (EBITDA) is on the low side. I believe it is probably due to luck. You can see their company's gross gaming revenue remains strong," said Victor Yip, analyst at UOB Kay Hian brokerage, adding marketing costs may also have been a factor.

The sole player in Macau's lucrative gaming market for 40 years before the entry of foreign players including Las Vegas stalwarts Steve Wynn and Sheldon Adelson in 2004, SJM saw its market share drop to 26 percent in October after hovering around 30 percent market for most of the year.

Gambling revenue in the former Portuguese enclave, an hour from Hong Kong by ferry, has continued to break records -- October revenue totalled $3.4 billion, more than half of what Las Vegas is expected to make for the whole of 2011.

SJM shares fell 3.6 percent and are still up 18 percent this year. Like its peers in Macau, SJM has continued to outperform the Hang Seng benchmark index , down 15 percent in 2011.

GAMBLING ON THE FUTURE

Concerns that a credit squeeze in China would hit Macau's junket industry, has moderated appetite for Hong Kong and U.S. listed Macau casinos, with investors jittery over the outlook for the world's largest gambling destination despite soaring revenue growth.

Analysts said while Galaxy Entertainment's 's new $2 billion casino on Macau's developing Cotai strip was unlikely to further dent SJM's hold on the market, the opening of a new property by Adelson's Sands early next year was likely to draw more gamblers away from the gaudy Peninsula which SJM dominates.

Known for its flamboyant Grand Lisboa skyscraper, SJM is awaiting approval from Macau to start construction on the enclave's still relatively barren Cotai strip, home to Sands Venetian resort, Melco Crown Entertainment's strobe-lit City of Dreams and Galaxy's gold turreted edifice.

SJM's new Cotai property will unlikely open before 2014, meaning rising competition and capacity constraints will be factors in the medium term, analysts say.

Consensus remains bullish as SJM has the strongest balance sheet of the six listed casino operators, with net cash of HK$18 billion and a committed divided pay out of 50 percent of earnings. Sixteen analysts have a 'buy' or 'very strong buy' rating, while four have a 'hold'. There are no sell ratings.

One of Hong Kong's most colourful businessmen, SJM's 89-year old Stanley Ho transferred the bulk of his shares to fourth wife Angela Leong after a family spat earlier this year, as he moved to distribute his empire amongst his four wives and 19 children. ($1 = 7.769 HK dollars) (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Dan Lalor)