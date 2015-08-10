BRIEF-Condor Hospitality Trust closes acquisition of Three Home2 Suites
* Condor Hospitality Trust closes acquisition of Three Home2 Suites by Hilton
MUMBAI Aug 10 LyondellBasell Industries will buy polypropylene compounds (PPC) maker SJS Plastiblends, the companies said on Monday, as the plastics and chemicals maker sought a greater share in India's growing automotive market.
The transaction is expected to close later this year, the companies said, without disclosing financial details.
"This acquisition will expand our global PPC manufacturing footprint and allow us to better compete in the long-term growth of India's automotive market," LyondellBasell Chief Executive Bhavesh Patel said in a statement.
SJS, based in the western state of Maharashtra, has an annual manufacturing capacity of about 12,000 tonnes of polypropylene compounds, used in everything from car parts to home appliances.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
SAO PAULO, March 27 GPA SA, Brazil's largest diversified retailer, denied on Monday reports that it had suspended the sale of a controlling stake in its appliance unit Via Varejo SA, according to a securities filing.