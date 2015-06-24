* SK deal unlikely to be derailed by NPS opposition

* NPS decision on pending Samsung Group merger to be closely watched (Adds significance for Samsung Group merger, share moves, analyst quote)

By Joyce Lee and Se Young Lee

SEOUL, June 24 South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS) will vote against a proposed $7.4 billion merger of two units of conglomerate SK Group, a decision some analysts said could signal its willingness to oppose a pending $8 billion deal between two Samsung Group firms.

The country's health ministry, which manages the nearly $450 billion pension fund, said on Wednesday the NPS will oppose the 8.2 trillion won tie-up between SK C&C Co Ltd and its affiliate SK Holdings Co Ltd because it could hurt SK Holdings' shareholder value.

The NPS, which holds significant stakes in many of the country's largest listed companies including 7.2 percent of SK Holdings and about 6.1 percent in SK C&C as of the end of March, had entrusted its decision in the merger to an outside panel - a step it takes just a couple of times a year on difficult votes.

Shares in Samsung C&T rose 4 percent and Cheil Industries shares fell 3.9 percent as the two firms are pursuing their own all-share merger next month, a deal that has drawn the opposition of U.S. hedge fund Elliott.

"I think it's affecting the share price movement of Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries today as there is a possibility the decision to oppose the (SK) merger could extend to the C&T-Cheil merger," said Kim Jang-won, analyst at IBK Securities.

SK C&C, an IT services provider, decided in April to pursue an all-share takeover of SK Holdings at a ratio of one C&C share per 0.74 Holdings shares. The companies will hold shareholder meetings to decide on the takeover on Friday.

Chairman Chey Tae-won and related shareholders of SK Group, South Korea's No.3 conglomerate, control the refinery-to-semiconductors group through their 43.4 percent stake in SK C&C, which owns 32 percent of SK Holdings.

NPS' decision is unlikely to derail the merger, Joshua Kong, analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp said, as SK's controlling family has secured enough shares including its own for the vote to go through.

Shares in SK C&C fell 2 percent compared to a flat wider market, while SK Holdings shares fell 1 percent.

For the planned merger between Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries, which is expected to go to vote on July 17, NPS may also outsource its vote decision to the panel, sources have said. ($1 = 1,107.2200 won) (Additional reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Tony Munroe and Muralikumar Anantharaman)