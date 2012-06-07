NRG settles with activist investors, appoints two directors
Feb 13 Power company NRG Energy Inc said it would appoint two directors in a settlement with activist investor Elliott Management and private equity firm Bluescape Energy Partners.
SEOUL, June 7 South Korean conglomerate SK Group said on Thursday its unit has agreed to buy a 37.5 percent stake worth $310 million in an Australian gas field from ConocoPhillips and Santos Ltd to help it secure liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies.
South Korea, the world's No.2 LNG buyer and No.5 crude oil importer, has been boosting overseas resource development as it, like its peers, grapples with costlier energy.
South Korea, Asia's fourth-biggest economy, relies on imports for all of its LNG needs, importing 3.11 million tonnes last year.
U.S. oil major ConocoPhillips and Australian oil and gas producer Santos Ltd previously held a 60 percent and a 40 percent stake, respectively, in the Barossa-Caldita field, off northern Australia. ConocoPhillips and Santos Ltd will hold a 37.5 percent and a 25 percent stake, respectively, as a result of the deal with SK E&S, an unlisted gas and power arm of SK.
SK E&S has an option to further increase its stake in the gas field by 12 percent to 49.5 percent, which could increase its total investment to $520 million.
SK said JP Morgan and Norton Rose were among its advisers for the deal. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; editing by Miral Fahmy)
OSLO, Feb 13 More than 100 Norwegian banks will become co-owners of the Vipps electronic payments app in a bid to fend off competition from Nordic rivals and the likes of Facebook, Apple and Google, the banks said on Monday.
JERUSALEM, Feb 13 British private equity fund Apax Partners is in talks to buy Israel-based Syneron Medical , an aesthetic device company, for $350-$400 million, Israeli financial daily Calcalist reported on Monday.