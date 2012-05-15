Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1530 GMT on Friday:
SEOUL May 15 South Korea's SK Networks Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it has submitted initial bids to buy electronics retailer Hi-Mart Co Ltd and water purifier company Woongjin Coway Co Ltd.
"We are considering whether to purchase Hi-Mart and Woongjin Coway," SK Networks said in a regulatory filing.
Top shareholders of Hi-Mart, including diversified company Eugene Corp, on Tuesday received preliminary bids for a 57.6 percent stake in Hi-Mart. The stake is worth about 842.7 billion won ($733.36 million) at Tuesday's closing price.
A spokesman for Shinsegae Co Ltd said the retailer had also submitted a letter of intent for Hi-Mart, while a spokesman for Lotte Group declined to comment. ($1 = 1149.1000 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Lewis)
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 Investors in KKR target GfK continued to hold out for a higher price a week before the offer period ends, as personal computer firm founder Michael Dell disclosed a 6.45 percent stake via a special situations fund.
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole financial exchange, is considering passing along to clients part of the cost savings from the acquisition of rival clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados.