Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SEOUL Aug 28 South Korea's SK Holdings Co Ltd said on Friday it planned to buy 871.2 billion won ($743.74 million) worth of its own shares during trading.
The holding company of South Korea's third-largest conglomerate, SK Group, will buy a total of 3.52 million shares in order to stabilise its stock price and boost shareholder value, it said in a regulatory filing. ($1=1,171.3700 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order