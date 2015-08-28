SEOUL Aug 28 South Korea's SK Holdings Co Ltd said on Friday it planned to buy 871.2 billion won ($743.74 million) worth of its own shares during trading.

The holding company of South Korea's third-largest conglomerate, SK Group, will buy a total of 3.52 million shares in order to stabilise its stock price and boost shareholder value, it said in a regulatory filing. ($1=1,171.3700 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)