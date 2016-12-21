SEOUL Dec 22 South Korea's SK Hynix Inc said on Thursday it will invest 3.16 trillion won ($2.7 billion) in its home country and China to boost memory chip production capacity.

The world's No. 2 memory chip maker behind domestic rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it plans to invest 2.2 trillion won to build a new NAND flash chip production fab in South Korea and 950 billion won to boost DRAM chip production capacity at its existing facilities at Wuxi, China.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee)