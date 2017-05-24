SEOUL May 24 South Korea's SK Hynix Inc
said on Wednesday it has decided to spin off its
chip foundry business into a separate company.
SK Hynix, the world's No.2 memory chip maker behind Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd, said the move will help the
business - which makes non-memory products on behalf of clients
without their own chip manufacturing facilities - strengthen its
long-term competitiveness. It gave no further details.
The firm first said in April it was considering such a move.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee)